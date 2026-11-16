Ruto Calls for Global Financial Reforms to Boost Africa’s Agricultural Production

President William Ruto has called for reforms to the international financial system to enable African countries to access affordable, long-term financing and unlock their agricultural potential.

Ruto said Africa could become a major global food producer but continued to face challenges such as inadequate irrigation, expensive credit, poor storage facilities, limited processing capacity and fragmented markets.

He noted that the continent spends more than $100 billion annually importing food despite having vast agricultural land, a large farming population and a young workforce.

“Our continent spends more than $100 billion annually importing food, loses a substantial share of its harvest after production and directs only a small fraction of commercial lending to agriculture,” he said.

The President spoke on Monday during the opening of the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

He challenged African governments to increase domestic food production, reduce dependence on imports and strengthen regional trade.

Ruto said the continent could use the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to establish an integrated agricultural market where countries trade more, process their produce locally and retain greater economic value.

“Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, we have an opportunity to build an integrated agricultural market in which African farmers feed African consumers, African enterprises process African produce, and African trade creates African prosperity,” he said.

He urged parliaments to remove unnecessary trade barriers, harmonise regulations, encourage cross-border investment and support infrastructure that connects farmers to regional markets.

The Head of State also highlighted the Kampala Declaration, which entered into force in January 2026.

The declaration commits African countries to increasing agri-food production by 45 per cent by 2035, reducing post-harvest losses by 50 per cent, tripling intra-African agri-food trade and mobilising $100 billion in investment.

However, Ruto warned that the commitments would not deliver results without adequate funding and parliamentary oversight.

He said lawmakers had a central role in translating regional commitments into practical policies, legislation and budgetary allocations.

“But declarations do not appropriate money. Parliaments do. The Kampala declaration will succeed or fail not only in summit halls, but in the laws you enact, the budgets you approve and the accountability you demand long after these meetings have ended,” he told delegates.

Ruto said African countries continued to face high borrowing costs and heavy debt-servicing obligations, limiting their ability to invest in agriculture, infrastructure and climate resilience.

He also noted that Africa attracts less than three per cent of global energy investment despite its significant renewable energy potential.

The President argued that the international financial architecture needed reforms to make development and climate financing more accessible to African countries.

“This is why reform of the international financial architecture is essential to the fight against hunger and climate change. We need multilateral development banks that lend more and lend longer, fairer assessments of sovereign risk, affordable development and climate finance, and instruments that mobilise private investment at scale,” he said.

He called for stronger multilateral development banks, fairer assessments of sovereign risk and financing instruments capable of attracting more private investment.

Ruto further urged African countries to strengthen their own development finance institutions and mobilise domestic savings to support productive sectors.

He said the continent should not depend entirely on external financing but should also direct local resources and international investment towards sectors capable of generating jobs, increasing production and improving livelihoods.

“But Africa must also mobilise more of its own capital, strengthen its development finance institutions and direct domestic savings and international investment towards productive sectors. Africa seeks not charity, but fair access to capital and the opportunity to turn its vast resources into shared prosperity,” he said.

The President urged parliamentarians to use their legislative powers, budgetary authority and international diplomatic engagements to advance reforms in global financing and promote regional economic integration.

He said Africa should engage the international community as an equal partner rather than as a recipient of assistance.

Ruto maintained that the continent had the natural resources, workforce and agricultural potential needed to address food insecurity but required stronger political commitment to translate those advantages into economic gains.

“Africa has the resources. Africa has the people. Africa has the potential. What we must now demonstrate is the political will to turn that potential into production, production into prosperity, and prosperity into freedom from hunger,” he said.