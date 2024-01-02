Ruto Continues Attack on Judiciary, Says Corrupt Judges Hindering Development

The government will put an end to judicial impunity at any cost, President William Ruto has said in yet another attack on the judiciary.

The President on Tuesday said that corrupt judges and graft beneficiaries were working together to prevent Kenyans from developing.

Dr Ruto said that his government would not allow this to continue after two of his initiatives; the universal health care and affordable housing, were temporarily halted by the courts.

He declared that his administration would not allow corrupt individuals to get in the way of initiatives intended to help the people.

“Our Judiciary, we respect you but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya…we’ll stop it and whatever it takes,” he said.

“Ati watu wachache, wawili watatu wameenda kortini, wakahongana kortini mipango hiyo ikasimamishwa…barabara ikasimamishwa, Universal Health Coverage ikasimamishwa, mambo ya housing inasimamishwa…lazima tuulizane, lazima tuwe na mjadala.”

According to the head of state, dishonest people stole up to 50% of NHIF funding in order to use the legal system to block improvements to healthcare.

“Ati watu wachache wameenda kortini na majamaa watatu wenye wamezoea kufuja pesa ya NHIF… sasa 50 per cent ya pesa ya NHIF wao ndio wamekuwa wakiiba…we have had fake hospitals…fake doctors,” he continued.

“Eti sasa wameshikana wakatafuta wale corrupt judicial officers ili waendelee kuiba nusu ya pesa ya NHIF…hiyo my friends haiwezi kuendelea.”

Further, the president instructed government officials to disregard directives that undermine the development agenda.

“Judicial impunity must stop in kenya…we will stop it..ati sasa hii barabara mahakama imesema tusijenge…tungoje Judiciary mpaka ituambie tujenge….baas bwana PS Mbugua weka pesa kwa hii barabara tuanze kazi,” he said.