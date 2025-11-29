Ruto, CSs Announce Key Govt Appointments

President William Ruto, together with Cabinet Secretaries Julius Ogamba, Davis Chirchir, Alice Wahome, and William Kabogo, has announced a series of high-level government appointments, reshaping boards and university councils across the country.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, President Ruto reappointed Winfrida Ngumi as Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for a one-year term, effective November 28, 2025, until November 23, 2026.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba also announced multiple appointments to university councils, including the University of Nairobi, Tharaka University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, Koitalel Samoei University College, and Garissa University College.

For Tharaka University, Ruth Charity Wanyonyi, Edita Wambeti Njue, Emmanuel Bore Ng’etuny, and Thuranira Thimangu were appointed as council members for three-year terms starting November 28. Kaimosi Friends University received new council members David Sigano, Rose Chepkoech Langat, Dr. Thaddaeus Gondi, Yussuf Mohamed Kala, and Dr. Moses Mwanje for the same term.

Dr. Titus Ogalo Pacho was appointed to the Tom Mboya University Council, Julie Kiseka to Koitalel Samoei University College, and Grace Tago Khayota to Garissa University Council, all for three-year terms starting November 28.

Kabarnet University College appointed Prof. Benson Estambale as Non-Executive Chairperson alongside Alfred Kibor, Anthony Mutembei, Hussein Farah, and Millicent Too Chemutai. Machakos University Council named Peter Maangi Mitiambo as Non-Executive Chairperson.

Other appointments included Virginia Nzisa to Kibabii University, Prof. Amos Gitau Njuguna to Nyandarua University College, Ben Nandi Chikamai to the Technical University of Kenya, Shamim Chanzu to Karatina University (replacing Carren Omwenga), and Florence Mutua to Mama Ngina University College (replacing Lizzie Chongoti). Maseno University welcomed Robert Nyanjui Wainaina and Peter Bunei Mastamet, while the University of Nairobi appointed Lily Ng’ok. The Open University of Kenya added Mohamed Dahir and Joseph Tuikong Rotich to its council.

Transport CS Davis Chirchir appointed Joyce Nyambura Mundara and Kenneth Wando Odhiambo to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Geoffrey Kiprotich Koros to the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA). Francis Theuri and Phylis Wakiaga joined the Kenya Roads Board, while Gloria Sarah Awinja was appointed to KeNHA.

ICT CS William Kabogo named Kosgei Kemboi Alvin, Dr. Abduba Mollu Ido, CPA Enock Nyanchoga Monari, and Risper Awuor Olick to the Media Council of Kenya for three-year terms.

Lands CS Alice Wahome appointed Kizito Wangalwa, Susan Kabue, Samuel Ouma Oloo, Stanley Njoroge, Beryl Khanyile, and Zipporah Muthama to the Board of Trustees for the Kenya Slum Upgrading, Low-Cost Housing and Infrastructure Trust Fund, also for three-year terms starting November 28, 2025.