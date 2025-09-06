Ruto, CSs Make Appointments in State Agencies

President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have announced sweeping changes in the leadership of state corporations, parastatal boards, and public institutions.

The changes were published in the Kenya Gazette dated September 5, 2025.

President Ruto appointed Dr. Samier Muravvej as the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service Board for a three-year term, effective September 5. His appointment comes after his earlier role as Chairperson of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council was revoked on the same day.

In the sports sector, Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya revoked the appointment of two-time world champion Billy Komintai Konchellah from the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) Board, effective August 29, 2025. However, Konchellah was almost immediately appointed by Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo to the National Heroes Council, where he will serve for three years starting September 5.

Education CS Julius Ogamba also announced a number of university council appointments and reshuffles. Rosebella Namango was appointed to the Council of Kenyatta University, replacing Alice Waruguru Muita and Ibrahim Abdi Mude. Muita was moved to Dedan Kimathi University of Technology Council, while Mude joined Machakos University Council.

Amos Okello was reassigned from Egerton University to Bomet University College. Razoah Vitisia was transferred from the University of Eldoret Council to Tom Mboya University, while Issa Mohamed Ahmed was appointed to the Tharaka University Council. Nashon Edward Oluoch Nyona was reappointed to continue serving in the Taita Taveta University Council. All the appointments are for three years.

In the health sector, Defence CS Aden Duale appointed Boniface Yego to the Board of Directors of the Kenya National Public Health Institute under the 2022 Public Health Institute Order. His three-year term began on September 5.

Meanwhile, Lands CS Alice Wahome launched an adjudication programme for the Korosi Community in Tiaty, Baringo County. The initiative, under the Community Land Act, aims to survey and register land for community ownership to support pastoralism.

In the mining sector, CS Hassan Joho confirmed that Nakuru Mining Company Limited has applied for a licence to prospect for limestone in Kajiado County. The application covers an area of 2.14 square kilometres.