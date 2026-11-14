Ruto, CSs Make Fresh Government Appointments

President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have made fresh appointments and reappointments to government institutions and state agencies.

In a Gazette Notice dated November 13, 2026, President Ruto appointed Dr Geoffrey Odundo as the Chancellor of Machakos University for a five-year term, effective November 13, 2026.

The President also reappointed Lucas Mogoa as a member of the State Corporations Advisory Committee for a three-year term.

Chief Justice Martha Koome appointed Justice Benard Matanga Manani as a member of the Employment and Labour Relations Court Rules Committee for five years, effective November 20, 2026.

The appointment of Lady Justice Linnet Ndolo to the committee was revoked.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen reappointed Baljit Sokh and Pius Chelimo as members of the Board of the Private Security Regulatory Authority for three years.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi appointed James Mwangi and Pamella Ager as members of the Public Private Partnership Committee for three years.

Mbadi also appointed Hassan Ahmednur Baricha as a member of the Equalization Fund Advisory Board for a three-year term.

In addition, he reappointed Joseph Tiampati ole Musuni and Prof. Peter Kibet Koech as members of the Board of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis for three years.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba appointed Prof. Mike Kuria, Everline Owoko, Jacqueline Mugo and Collins Oyuu as members of the Council of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority for three years.

Ogamba also appointed Dr Paul Wanyeki as a member of the council for a similar three-year term.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui reappointed Willy Kenei as a member of the Board of Directors of the Export Processing Zones Authority for three years.

Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Wycliffe Oparanya reappointed Flora Kiprop as a member of the Uwezo Fund Oversight Board for three years.

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa reappointed Ahmed Muhamed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Forest Service for three years.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muuga reappointed Solomon Kiptarbei Maritim as a member of the Governing Council of the Kenya Water Institute for three years.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho reappointed Hassan Abdi Dukicha and Dr Nancy C. Tele as members of the Board of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute for three years.