Ruto Declares August 27 As “Katiba Day”

President William Ruto has declared August 27 to be officially observed as Katiba Day, marking the anniversary of Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

This year will be the first time the day is celebrated. The Constitution of Kenya 2010 was promulgated on August 27, 2010, ushering in a new era of citizen-centered governance, devolution, protection of rights, and a vision for an equitable and prosperous nation.

August 27, 2025, will mark 15 years since the Constitution was adopted.

“It is befitting for the people of Kenya to commemorate this day as a reminder of our collective duty to obey, preserve, protect and implement the constitution,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State explained that Katiba Day will be observed across the country and in all Kenyan missions abroad. The day will serve as a moment of reflection and dialogue on constitutionalism, governance, and the rule of law.

Ruto clarified that the day will remain a working day, but government institutions, schools, and all arms of government will be required to organize and take part in civic activities aimed at fostering constitutional awareness and engagement among citizens.