Ruto Defends Higher Education Funding Model

President William Ruto Wednesday defended the new higher education funding model, saying it will benefit more students from vulnerable backgrounds.

Ruto pointed out that the funding model benefits learners in public universities and Technical Training (TVET) institutions government scholarships and financing from the Higher Education Loans Board.

Speaking at Kabete National Polytechnic in Nairobi during the 100 years of TVET celebrations on Wednesday, Ruto said there was a lot of misinformation about the funding model.

“Wrong information is being given about the new funding model for universities and TVET,” he said.

He told MPs and education officials to help educate the people on the benefits of the new funding model.

President Ruto regretted that parents were recently misled about the fees to be paid for students joining TVET and universities.

At the same time, the President announced that a programme to equip TVET colleges at a cost of KSh13 billion was now complete.

He thanked Germany and Canada, among other countries, for supporting the development of tertiary education in the country.

“It’s now upon the management of TVET to identify the institutions to benefit from the equipment,” Ruto said.

He said reforms in the education sector, both for the Competency-Based Curriculum and higher education, have promoted relevance, skills transfer, competitiveness and inclusivity.

“We are intentional in developing and providing high quality human resources to support TVET,” he said.

He praised the partnership between Kenya and development partners, saying it has gone a long way in improving the acquisition of knowledge, skills and competencies in the sector.

“We have benefitted greatly from the goodwill of generous friends, including the TVET Technical Working Group, the UN Habitat, International Labour Organisation, the World Bank, Germany, Canada, China and Finland. We are grateful for your support for this historic transformation,” he said.

Ruto urged young people, especially graduates from tertiary institutions, to pay close attention to the job opportunities being unlocked through “overseas employment strategy and bilateral labour agreements with various governments”.

He said the State Department for Diaspora Affairs is spearheading the Kazi Majuu programme, while the National Employment Agency maintains an up-to-date database on available job opportunities.

“I encourage you to look up your opportunity and get ready to work your way to success,” he said.

The President thanked trainees at TVET colleges for their sterling contribution to the national tree-planting drive.

“So far, you have planted over 3.8 million trees, exceeding the initial target of 500,000. I am honoured to call the young people of Kenya heroic partners in our effort to combat deforestation and climate change,” he said.

German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth praised the partnership between the two countries in the development of tertiary education.

“We are collaborating as partners in digitisation of TVET institutions in this country,” said Ambassador Groth.

He said Kenya and Germany will soon sign a bilateral labour agreement that will enable Kenyans Kenyans with various skills including masonry, carpentry among other expertise to work in Germany.

Ambassador Growth said the agreement is designed to address the labour market needs of both countries, providing a structured framework for the migration of skilled workers.

This includes mechanisms to protect the rights and welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in Germany, ensuring safe, orderly, and productive migration.