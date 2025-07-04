Ruto defends State House church project, says no public funds used

President William Ruto Friday confirmed that a new church is being constructed within the State House grounds.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Embu County at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State clarified that the project is fully funded through his personal resources and not public funds.

“I did not start a church at State House; instead I found one already built though it was a tin structure. What I have done is to prepare to build a modern chapel, but with my own money,” he said.

The President noted that when he assumed office, there was already an existing iron-sheet structure used for prayer services at State House, which he intends to upgrade.

The remarks come amid growing public debate over the intersection of religion and state, particularly following his frequent religious messaging and appearances at church events since taking office.

However, Ruto maintained that building a place of worship within the official presidential residence is both a personal choice and an expression of his beliefs.

The church construction at State House continues as part of what insiders describe as the President’s long-held desire to have a dedicated place of worship on the grounds.

Ruto denied media reports that public money is being used to build a church at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto also said the government will enhance the growing and selling of Muguka to benefit farmers in Embu County.

Ruto pointed out that muguka is a scheduled crop under the Kenyan law and therefore enjoys legal and State protection

“Our intention is to add value to muguka so that we can produce juices and satchets from,” he said at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.

He made the remarks during a consultative meeting with leaders from Embu County led by Governor Cecily Mbarire.

Ruto said he will intervene to stem falling milk prices in sections of Mount Kenya and ensure that the prices remain at Sh50 a litre.

He commended Embu leaders for marshalling residents to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA), and pointed out that registration stands at 49 per cent of the county’s population, the seventh highest in the country.

“It is your responsibility as leaders to ensure that more are registered. We don’t want anyone to sell property to pay medical bills anymore,” he said.

On affordable housing, Ruto said the first 100 units built in Embu town are ready for occupation.

He announced that advertising and procurement for another 400 units was underway.

He also announced that the government would build an additional three modern fresh produce markets in addition to the nine that are currently under construction across the county.

On electricity, he pointed out that the government would spend Sh1 billion to connect more than 11,000 households to power in the county.

Ruto will attend a service at the Anglican Church of Kenya in Embu this Sunday.

Also present at the meeting were Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku (Public Service and Special Programmes), MPs, MCAs, religious leaders, and other senior officials from the county.