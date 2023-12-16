Ruto Dismisses Referendum Calls to Implement Bipartisan Committee Proposals

Referendum calls on the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report’s main recommendations have been turned down by President William Ruto.

The President stated that after a fiercely contested election in 2022, the country is on the road to recovery.

According to Dr Ruto, the government should not use its current institutional frameworks to implement the ideas.

Some of the major proposals that have been said to require a referendum include the establishment of the official opposition leader position, strengthening parliamentary oversight of the executive branch, and enshrining in law the two-thirds gender rule, constituency development, Senate oversight, and government affirmative action funds.

“I am sensitive to the current state of our nation, which is settling down after a long season of vigorous political mobilisation,” the President said.

“For this reason, it is important that we endeavour to pursue only those pathways to institutional changes by means which do not entail the resumption of disruptive and potentially divisive mobilisation for a referendum, or campaigning.”

The President has suggested to the speakers; Moses Wetang’ula and Amason Kingi, that appropriate constitutional modifications be made in order to implement the four main concerns.

For example, the President has suggested to the parliament that a constitutional amendment be passed, one that would create a formula to be used in determining the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly.

According to him, this should only take into account the number of senators and members elected from counties (Senate) and constituencies (National Assembly), as specified by articles 97(1)(a) and 98(1)(a), respectively.

“The proposed amendment can be set out under Art. 97(3),” Ruto proposed.

The President supported the idea of creating the office of the Official Opposition, stating that it was long overdue.

According to him, the opposition cannot effectively check the government with the support of the minority parliamentary leadership.

The President said the plan is a great way to institutionalise government, bolster monitoring, and improve democracy.

“The time has come for us to explore the possibility of remedying this shortcoming,” Ruto said.

“I therefore propose that Parliament consider an amendment to Chapter Nine, Part IV of the constitution to establish the office of the Leader of the Official Opposition, with its operational dimensions to be provided for in consequential legislation.”

According to the President, the current modifications proposing the establishment of the NG-CDF fund in the constitution are adequate to make it a reality.

“I am encouraged to note that the 13th Parliament is very much alive to the imperative of this moment, and has already taken up the issue through the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2022,” Ruto said.

The President requested that the two Houses pass legislation allowing Cabinet Secretaries to answer to lawmakers on their mandates in order to establish parliamentary oversight of the executive.

“I recommend Parliament to consider formulating a mechanism within its Standing Orders to facilitate the participation of Cabinet Secretaries/ Chief Administrative Secretaries in parliamentary proceedings, particularly by responding to questions raised by MPs,” he said.