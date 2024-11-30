Ruto Elected New EAC Chairman After Meeting in Arusha 

President William Ruto is the new East African Community chairperson.

He succeeds South Sudan President Salva Kiir whose one-year term has come to a close.

Ruto has described his predecessor’s leadership in the bloc as “exemplary” and “visionary”.

“Under his steady stewardship, the EAC has made remarkable strides in deepening integration,” Ruto said.

He takes over the regional mantle at a time when the eight-member economic bloc is pursuing a political confederation.

At the 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State High-Level Side Event on EAC@25 in Arusha on Friday November 29, Kenya committed to continue playing the lead role in the economic coalition.

“The ambition of an EAC Political Confederation is an extraordinary journey towards the integration of our region,” Ruto said.

He said while there are challenges that must be confronted, the potential benefits of a political confederation are immense.

“We must harness emerging opportunities and build a more stable and competitive EAC that will accelerate the creation of a single continental market,” he said.

He pointed out that during his tenure, he will give priority to improving the quality of life for the people of East Africa.

“We will focus on increasing competitiveness, promoting value-added production, boosting intra-regional trade and driving investments,” he said.

He added that these pillars are essential in transforming the partner States’ economies, creating jobs and ensuring sustainable development in the region.

Appreciating that trade remains the engine for economic growth and regional integration, Ruto told the EAC Summit that the region must address internal barriers to trade.

“We must eliminate non-tariff barriers, enhance infrastructure connectivity and foster regulatory harmonisation,” the President said.

He said this will create a seamless trading environment, driving EAC’s competitiveness and economic growth.

Kiir said he was proud of his work.

“The Community is growing stronger,” he explained.

The South Sudan President maintained that focus must now be targeted on enhancing regional peace and security, strengthening intra-EAC trade and fast-tracking digital transformation.

By PCS