Ruto Forms Task Force To Address Femicide

President William Ruto has established a technical working group to assess and recommend measures to strengthen Kenya’s response to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide.

The group has been tasked with delivering its findings within three months.

The team will be led by former Deputy Chief Justice Dr. Nancy Baraza and includes prominent members such as Citizen TV journalist Franklin Wallah, FIDA Kenya Executive Director Anne Ireri, and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo.

In a gazette notice issued on Friday, President Ruto acknowledged the alarming rise in GBV and femicide cases, highlighting their devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities.

He noted that these issues exacerbate inequalities, hinder sustainable development, and threaten national security.

“For those reasons therefore, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Head of State and Government by the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Kenya, do establish a Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Including Femicide, to assess, review, and recommend measures to strengthen the institutional, legal, and policy response to GBV and Femicide in the country,” the gazette notice reads.

The working group has been mandated to assess existing legal and policy frameworks, propose amendments to strengthen enforcement, and close legislative loopholes.

It will also engage communities to gather input on combating GBV and femicide and offer actionable recommendations on prevention, investigation, prosecution, and survivor support mechanisms.

Additionally, the group will explore ways to foster stronger family ties, promote harmony within households, and develop social structures to resolve domestic disputes effectively.