Ruto, Gideon Moi mourn Beryl Odinga 

President William Ruto joined those mourning the death of Beryl Achieng Odinga who died in hospital following an illness.

Ruto said Beryl was a trailblazer whose distinguished professional journey took her across the African continent, from Kenya to Zimbabwe.

“She made her mark as an exceptional urban planner in Zimbabwe in the 1980s, where her expertise and commitment contributed to transformative urban development.”

“More recently, she served with honour as the Chairperson of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company from 2020, championing far-reaching reforms that strengthened the institution and improved service delivery,” he said.

“We mourn the loss of a great intellectual and a pioneering woman who opened doors and lit the path for many career women.

On my own behalf and that of all Kenyans, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga on Beryl’s passing.”

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi Our said their hearts go out to the entire Odinga family following the passing of Beryl, sister to the ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga and the late Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

“Mrs. Achieng was a distinguished professional who served with dedication both as a teacher and an advocate. She also demonstrated admirable commitment in public service, including her tenure as Chairperson of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the loss is all the more devastating coming a little over a month after the passing of her brother and our political icon Raila Odinga.

“Beryl was a distinguished professional who made immense contributions to society through her public service roles in Kenya and abroad. Her quiet leadership and wise counsel will be dearly missed.”

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said their thoughts and prayers go out to the larger Jaramogi family following the passing of Beryl.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Odinga family during this difficult moment of grief, praying that you find strength, comfort and peace as you navigate this painful loss.”

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna too mourned the death.

“To Dr. Oburu and the entire Odinga family, accept my condolences on the death of your sister Beryl Achieng Odinga. It has been a very difficult last few days but we are here to support you and pray that God gives you the strength to overcome.”

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir said on behalf of the ODM fraternity and the millions of supporters who stand with the Odinga family, he extended his deepest condolences during this moment of immense grief.

“Beryl was a beloved daughter of the Late Hon. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Mama Mary Ajuma Oginga and a cherished sibling to Sen. Dr. Oburu Oginga, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, Akinyi Wenwa. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy also go to her in-laws — Dr. Anne Oburu, Dr. Canon Ida Odinga, Hon. Tabu Osewe and Judy Oburu – and all those who share in this deep loss.”

“Her passing is a profound reminder of life’s fragility. Beryl will be remembered for her grace, warmth and the quiet strength with which she carried herself. She leaves behind a legacy reflected in her children and in the many lives she touched with kindness and humility,” he said.

Former Vice President and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka too mourned the death.

Siaya Governor James Orengo too mourned the death.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Beryl Achieng’ Odinga, sister to the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. My heartfelt condolences go out to her children, the Jaramogi family, and all her friends.”

She died at the Nairobi West Hospital Tuesday November 25, 2205 where she had been admitted. She had been sick for long and even never attended the funeral for her late brother Raila Odinga who died on October 15, 2025.

Beryl, known for leading a private life away from the political limelight, passed away suddenly, leaving behind her three children Ami Auma, Chizi, and Taure.

Her body was moved to the mortuary Tuesday pending other procedures.