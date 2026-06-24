Ruto Hits Back at Standard Newspaper Over Criticism of His Administration

President William Ruto has launched a sharp attack on The Standard newspaper, accusing the media house of running what he described as a sustained campaign of propaganda and blackmail against his administration.

The President’s remarks come amid growing criticism of the Kenya Kwanza government over governance, economic challenges and unfulfilled campaign promises, as well as heightened political tensions ahead of planned Gen Z commemoration protests.

In a post on X on Tuesday, June 24, 2026, Ruto directly called out former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, whose family is associated with the ownership of Standard Group PLC.

“GMoi, your STANDARD media’s 5 days a week EXTORTIONIST propaganda HEADLINES on me & my administration’s transformative track record will get you NOTHING & NOWHERE. BLACKMAIL to yield to your GREED? NEVER. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Jaribu 8 days a week. Do your WORST,” Ruto wrote.

The Standard Group PLC is one of Kenya’s leading media organizations, operating The Standard newspaper, KTN television stations, Spice FM, Radio Maisha and The Nairobian newspaper.

In recent months, The Standard has published a series of hard-hitting headlines and reports scrutinizing the Kenya Kwanza administration, including stories highlighting campaign pledges that critics say remain unfulfilled nearly four years after Ruto assumed office.

The newspaper has also been vocal in covering public concerns over the economy, taxation, governance and youth-led protests that have gained momentum across the country.

Ruto’s latest remarks come at a time when opposition to his administration continues to grow, with the “Wantam” slogan gaining traction in several parts of the country.

The country has witnessed a series of anti-government demonstrations over the past two years, largely driven by young people demanding accountability, better governance and economic reforms.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for Gen Z commemoration protests scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, marking one year since the deadly anti-finance bill demonstrations that swept across the country in 2025.