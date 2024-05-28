Ruto holds Phone Conversation with Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta governors Over Ban on Sale of Muguka

President William Ruto Tuesday held telephone conversation with governors of Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita-Taveta counties on their concerns and challenges in the sale of muguka.

The governors issued orders to stop the sale of the crop sparking protests and condemnation from the Embu leaders.

Ruto said the governors agreed to participate in a meeting of all stakeholders to be convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock this week as was agreed with the leadership of Embu County on Monday.

“We agreed subsequently to convene a meeting of political leaders of the affected counties next week,” said Ruto.

The meeting came hours after Ruto had on Monday met leaders from Embu over the issue.

A court in Embu Tuesday suspended an order by coast counties to ban sale and consumption of Muguka in their areas.

Justice Lucy Njuguna made the order following an application made by Kutherema Muguka Sacco Society Limited and the local county government among others.

The judge also certified the application urging.

“Pending interpartes hearing and determination of this application a conservatory order be and is hereby granted restraining and/or stopping the Respondents and or its agents from effecting, implementing and or enforcing Executive Order No. 1 issued on 22nd May 2024 by the 1st Respondent and 2nd and 3rd Respondents to last until the 8th July 2024 when the application shall be heard inter parties,” said the order.

This is a relief for the farmers who were counting loses over the ban. She ordered that the application be served upon the respondents within seven days.

This was a separate case from a similar one filed in Nairobi.

Last week the three counties, Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita Taveta banned the entry, transportation, sale, and use of Muguka and its products.

Kwale county governor Fatuma Achani refused to follow her colleagues in the ban.