Ruto Keeps His Word, Says Governor Wanga On Homa Bay Projects

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has lauded President William Ruto for fulfilling his development promises to the county, describing his administration as the most committed to the region since independence.

Speaking at the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held on Sunday at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town, Governor Wanga acknowledged the national government’s support in various projects, including the construction of 10 fresh produce markets aimed at empowering local farmers.

“Your Excellency, we celebrate your government’s partnership with Homa Bay County anchored in our constitutional framework. Since independence, no administration has matched your dedication to our development,” she said.

Governor Wanga also noted that the expansion of the 12,000-seater Raila Odinga Stadium was underway, as promised by President Ruto.

She expressed her hopes of eventually transforming Homa Bay into a city and commended the government’s broad-based development agenda that she said has positively impacted the county.

However, the celebrations were marred by reports of violence against journalists. At least four media personnel covering the event were assaulted and harassed by security officers, drawing widespread condemnation from media groups and press freedom advocates.

Those injured include KTN TV producer Steve Okedi, Royal Media Services journalist Ephantus Maina, and Nation Media Group (NMG) producer Mable Achieng’. Maina and Achieng’ received emergency treatment from Red Cross medics stationed at the venue.

Okedi said he was shoved away by security officers despite showing his accreditation, injuring his leg in the process. He was only allowed access after the intervention of a senior officer.

Achieng’, who arrived at the stadium at 5 a.m. as directed during a media briefing by the Regional Commissioner, said she was manhandled and beaten along with other residents.

“They kept pushing us and eventually started hitting us. That is how I got injured, alongside other residents,” she said.

In the chaos, NMG correspondent George Odiwuor reportedly lost his phone and laptop, while another unnamed journalist was also attacked.

Kenya Journalists Network (KJN) Interim Chairman Rushdie Oudia condemned the assaults, calling them a “blatant violation of press freedom” and a direct attack on journalists who were duly accredited.

“The incidents witnessed today are not only shocking but amount to interference and suppression of the freedom of the press as enshrined in Articles 33 and 34 of the Kenyan Constitution,” Oudia said.

He accused the police of “utter irresponsibility and brazenness,” saying the very officers tasked with protecting the public had turned their force against journalists.

KJN has called for a full investigation and wants those responsible held accountable. The network has also urged the Office of the President, the Ministry of Interior, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to take immediate action.

“We must protect the dignity and freedom of journalists who are simply doing their work in service to the public,” said Oudia.