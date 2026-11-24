President William Ruto has presided over the groundbreaking of a Sh32 billion clinker plant by Bamburi Cement Plc in Matuga, Kwale County, in a major boost to Kenya’s cement manufacturing capacity.

The US$250 million project, being undertaken by Bamburi Cement, a member of Amsons Group, is expected to produce 1.6 million tonnes of clinker annually and reduce the country’s reliance on imported raw materials for cement production.

Ruto lauded the investment, saying it would support the Government’s industrialisation agenda and efforts to strengthen local manufacturing.

The plant will incorporate advanced technologies and alternative fuels to reduce its environmental impact. These include coconut and cashew nut husks, as well as municipal solid waste sourced from the Coastal region.

Once completed, the project is expected to increase Bamburi Cement’s annual clinker production capacity from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes. Its cement production capacity will also rise from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes.

The expansion is expected to support Kenya’s infrastructure development while strengthening the domestic supply of cement.

The project is also projected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Kwale and the wider Coastal region. Local businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises are expected to benefit from opportunities in logistics, quarrying, equipment maintenance and other support services.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi said the investment demonstrated the group’s long-term confidence in Kenya’s economy.

“For Amsons Group and Bamburi Cement, this US$250 million investment is a statement of our long-term confidence in Kenya and its economic potential. It is also part of our commitment to advance the value of local manufacturing as the engine of East Africa’s economic growth,” said Nahdi.

He said the project would align Bamburi Cement’s production capacity with Amsons Group’s regional growth strategy while strengthening supply chains and market resilience across East Africa.

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Ndugwa said the new facility would help reduce the country’s dependence on imported clinker, a key raw material used in cement manufacturing.

The construction works will be undertaken by Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd, an engineering and construction company specialising in cement plants.

“Clinker is the core ingredient at the heart of cement manufacturing, and policymakers have been exploring avenues to guarantee domestic self-sufficiency. With this groundbreaking, the new Bamburi Matuga Clinker Plant brings that heart home,” said Ndugwa.

He added that the plant would help protect local manufacturers from global supply disruptions and currency fluctuations while lowering construction costs.

By reducing clinker imports, the investment is also expected to save foreign exchange, improve the stability of cement supplies and support the domestic market.

Bamburi Cement Board Chairman Dr John Simba said the company was committed to ensuring that communities around the project benefited from the investment.

He said the company had trained 112 people affected by the project, drawn from 42 households, in financial literacy ahead of the second phase of compensation under the Sh250 million Mwachome Village relocation project.

“As part of Bamburi Cement’s Corporate Social Responsibility obligations, the success of this investment must go hand in hand with the well-being of the community around it,” said Simba.

The project is expected to support the Government’s infrastructure development plans, which include investments in roads, railways, ports, airports and oil pipeline infrastructure.

The plant’s construction will be carried out by Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd, which is part of China National Building Material Group (CNBM) and has experience in cement plant engineering, procurement and construction.

Founded in 1951, Bamburi Cement has operated in Kenya’s cement industry for decades, supporting employment and businesses across its supply chain.

The Matuga project marks a new phase for the company under Amsons Group, with plans to expand production capacity and strengthen its position in the regional cement market.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani and Bamburi Cement Board Chairman Dr John Simba were among the leaders and officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.