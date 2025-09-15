Ruto Makes Key Appointments in Government Agencies

President William Ruto has made several new appointments in government agencies, naming new chairpersons and members to boards.

In a Kenya Gazette notice dated September 12, 2025, Ruto appointed Lung’azi Chai Mangale as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Bandari Maritime Academy for a three-year term.

The President also named Prof. Francis Ndungu Kibera as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya, and Paul Mbatha as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the President’s Award, both for three years.

In addition, Ruto appointed Ahmed Ibrahim Abass as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council for a three-year term, and re-appointed Ahmed Duale Ahmed to continue serving as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the Ewaso Ng’iro North River Basin Development Authority.

Separately, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary James Opiyo Wandayi appointed Simon Antony Njuguna as a Member of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for three years, revoking the appointment of Anthony Gachau Mbuthia.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also appointed Salome Owuonda as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute of Primate Research, for a three-year term.