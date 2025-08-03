Ruto men woo Nyamira residents with goodies for a Ruto re-election 

Nyamira County residents were Friday asked not to wander out of the William Ruto government soon with UDA big wigs announcing multimillion shilling worth of goodies lined up for them.

Among the projects are housing units and markets which spun various constituencies across the region.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said of the housing, 2000 units would be in West Mugirango with additional 160 housing units planned for Kijauri in Borabu.

At the Kenya Medical Training College in Nyamira, the Ruto administration plans a staggering 1020 housing units as hostels while Kitutu Masaba Polytechnic would host a 620 hostels project.

New markets are planned for Keroka, Nyamira and Ekerenyo towns.

At Ekerubo Gie Etai National Polytechnic, at least 620 housing units would be set up, Osoro said.

Osoro who is also Majority Chief Whip pressed leaders from the area to follow up the projects with the government.

“Those who tell us to get out of this government are lying to you. President William Ruto has good plans for our people,” he stated.

The function was hosted by Nyamira County Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi who has since announced to hound out Governor Amos Nyaribo from power.

Also in attendance was MP Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango).

Momanyi pledged a robust bold turnaround for the county if and when she becomes Governor in 2027.

She especially vowed to put priority in health care, increase water access to homes and improve infrastructure.

“Women are now a force and are proving everywhere that yes they can …Homabay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga is already doing exploits giving meaning to devolution and I will do the same for our people here,” stated Momanyi.

Momanyi lamented what she described as lack of fiscal accountability by the sitting governor sparking poor service deliver in all sectors.

“A time has come that we must ask ourselves why we are lagging behind while other counties are progressing. The governor has failed to uplift our livelihoods and empower the youth and women,” she said.

The governor, she added, had shown little commitment to addressing the pressing needs of residents two and half years in office further describing the current administration as punctuated with “empty rhetoric and misplaced priorities”.

Consequently she urged the residents to hold their leaders accountable.

She claimed that funds allocated for development projects were not translating into tangible results on the ground.

“Governor Nyaribo has failed to deliver on key promises, and it’s time for a new leader who can bring about meaningful change,” stated Momanyi.

If she vies, she would be the first female to run for the seat in Gusii region.

“As governor, I will prioritize transparency and accountability, unlike the current administration which seems more interested in lining their stomachs and pockets,” she added.

“What is lacking is of vision and this continues to keep us in the dark as a devolved unit,” she said.

Her gubernatorial bid emerges amid a tense and unsettled political environment in Nyamira.

Governor Amos Nyaribo has weathered two failed impeachment attempts in 2024, and analysts cite deep divisions within the county executive and assembly that have stalled service delivery and development.

With the “battle royale” of succession already beginning, Momanyi is positioning herself as the candidate of fresh change.