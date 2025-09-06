Ruto Moves Dr. Samier Muravvej to Kenya Fisheries Service

President William Ruto has appointed Dr. Samier Muravvej as the new non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service.

The appointment was announced in a gazette notice dated September 5, 2025, and will run for three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) (a) of the Fisheries Management and Development Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint— Dr. Samier Muravvej to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Fisheries Service, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 5th September, 2025,” the notice reads.

The President at the same time revoked Dr. Muravvej’s appointment as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, a position he had held for less than a month.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act and Regulation 3 (1) (a) of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council Order, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, revokes the appointment of— Dr. Samier Muravvej as the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, with effect from the 5th September, 2025,” the notice stated.

Dr. Muravvej is a seasoned professional and business leader with more than 20 years’ experience. He is a dental surgeon by profession and has served in senior management and governance roles across healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors.

He previously chaired the Board of Kenyatta National Hospital and is known for his ability to identify opportunities in both private and public sectors while ensuring brand integrity.