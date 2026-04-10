Ruto Nominates Kepha Nyamweya Omae as NCIC Chair

President William Ruto has nominated Kepha Nyamweya Omae as the Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), pending approval by the National Assembly.

In a statement, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the President also nominated seven individuals to serve as members of the commission.

Koskei confirmed that the names have been forwarded to the National Assembly to begin the vetting process before approval.

“These nominations are made in accordance with the recommendations of the Selection Panel appointed to recruit and recommend suitable candidates for appointment to the Commission,” the statement read in part.

Nyamweya is a senior pastor at Liberty Christian Center and an ordained minister of the Redeemed Gospel Church Inc, where he also serves as the presiding bishop.

The seven nominees for membership of the commission are Josphine Kirioni Eragae, Joseph Nguto, Jackson Swadi Kedogo, Samuel Mwachiro Mwawasi, Irene Chepoisho Tulel, Hassan Billow Ahmed and Jerusah Mwaathime Michael.

The outgoing chairperson of the NCIC in Kenya is Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

His six-year, non-renewable term, along with seven other commissioners, officially ended on November 17, 2025.

A 6-member selection panel was constituted in November 2025 by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to oversee the recruitment of a new chairperson and commissioners.

Rev. Dr. Kobia and his team were appointed in November 2019.