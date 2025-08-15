Ruto Nominates, Redeploys Kenyan Diplomats

President William Ruto has nominated and redeployed ambassadors, high commissioners, and consul generals in a fresh shakeup of Kenya’s foreign service.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 15, 2025, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the changes were made to improve service delivery and align Kenya’s diplomatic missions with current national interests.

“President Ruto has made new nominations and redeployments in Kenya’s Foreign Service,” the statement read.

The appointments were made in accordance with Article 132(2)(e) of the Constitution.

Key ambassadorial changes

Galma Mukhe Boru , previously Ambassador to Indonesia, has been moved to Ethiopia.

, previously Ambassador to Indonesia, has been moved to Ethiopia. Lucy Kiruthu has been posted to Thailand.

has been posted to Thailand. Henry Wambuma goes to Burundi.

goes to Burundi. Catherine Kirumba Karemu heads to Tanzania.

heads to Tanzania. George Morara Orina moves to Ireland.

moves to Ireland. Abdirashid Salat Abdile is appointed to Indonesia.

is appointed to Indonesia. Maurice Odhiambo Makoloo goes to the United Kingdom.

goes to the United Kingdom. Joseph Musyoka Masila goes to Saudi Arabia.

goes to Saudi Arabia. Edwin Afande heads to Austria.

heads to Austria. Florence Chepngetich Bore becomes Ambassador to Namibia.

New Consul General postings

Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange is appointed to Tanzania.

is appointed to Tanzania. Jayne Jepkorir goes to Dubai (UAE).

goes to Dubai (UAE). Judy Kairia Nkumiri is posted to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Deputy Heads of Mission reshuffled

Mohamed Amin Shekh Nuh moves to Germany.

moves to Germany. Kipkosgei Toroitich goes to Uganda.

goes to Uganda. Moni Manyange to DRC.

to DRC. Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko to Canada.

to Canada. Suleiman Ibrahim Roba to Saudi Arabia.

to Saudi Arabia. David Mwangi Karanja to South Korea.

State House confirmed that the President has forwarded all the required names to the National Assembly for vetting and approval, as required by the Constitution.