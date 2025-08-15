Ruto Nominates Registrar Of Political Parties And KNCHR Chairperson

President William Ruto has nominated John Cox Lorionokou as the new Registrar of Political Parties, and Agatha Wanjiku Wahome as the Assistant Registrar.

This was announced on Friday, August 15, 2025, by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed.

Lorionokou was among the 20 candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission for the top job, which fell vacant after the former registrar, Ann Nderitu, left the office earlier this year.

Nderitu served from 2018, first in acting capacity and later confirmed in 2020. She has since been appointed as a Commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

President Ruto has also nominated Claris Awour Onganga to be the new Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). Her name has been forwarded to Parliament for approval.

On the same day, the President made several changes within the foreign service, redeploying 20 ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls general in a diplomatic reshuffle aimed at improving service delivery and aligning Kenya’s foreign missions with current national priorities.

The reshuffle affects postings in countries such as Ethiopia, Thailand, Burundi, Tanzania, Ireland, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Austria and Namibia, among others. Several deputy heads of mission were also transferred to Germany, Uganda, DRC, Canada, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

State House confirmed that all the names have been transmitted to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.