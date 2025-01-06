Ruto Off to Ghana to Attend Presidential Inauguration 

President William Ruto departed for Accra, Ghana, Monday afternoon to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

The visit follows a special invitation extended by Mahama during his trip to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

While in Accra, Ruto will hold talks with Heads of State and Government, including President-Elect Mahama, focusing on key areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including trade, energy, oil, textiles, agriculture and diplomatic relations.

Kenya and Ghana share a long-standing, cordial relationship that dates back to the pre-independence era, with both countries drawing inspiration from each other’s liberation movements during their respective struggles for liberation, guided by the spirit of pan-Africanism.

Ruto will also use the visit to discuss reforms of the African Union that are aimed at improving institutional efficiency and strategic focus.

Additionally, he will express gratitude for Ghana’s support of Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position, while continuing to advocate for Odinga by highlighting his pan-African vision and proven leadership credentials.