Ruto Off to Italy for 50th G7 Summit on Peace in Ukraine 

President William Ruto flew out of Kenya Thursday to participate in the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, and the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine, to be held in Switzerland.

At both summits, Ruto will speak on African leaders’ commitment to fostering a prosperous world through a fairer international financial system, a more representative and effective multilateral system, and the critical importance of collectively addressing global challenges.

On Friday, at the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, Ruto will emphasise the importance of involving African countries in processes aimed at finding solutions to global challenges, such as climate change and conflicts.

He will also highlight Africa’s potential for green industrialisation, digital revolution, and innovation.

Additionally, he will underscore the need for reforms to achieve a fairer international financial system.

As the African Union (AU) Champion for Institutional Reform, Ruto will also outline AU reforms aimed at enhancing trade and development, peace and stability, and greater global participation.

On Sunday, in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, President Ruto will join other Heads of State and government to discuss a common path towards peace in Ukraine.

He will address the negative impacts of the conflict in Ukraine and conflicts globally, including those in Africa, and offer solutions informed by Kenya’s experiences in mediation and peacebuilding on the continent.

Ruto will also advocate for a reformed, more representative, democratic, and effective United Nations system to better address global peace and security challenges.

Additionally, Ruto will hold several bilateral talks with various Heads of State and government on the sidelines of both summits.