Ruto Off To Namibia For Memorial Service For Late President Hage Geingob

President William Ruto flew to Windhoek, Namibian on Saturday February 24 for the memorial service of late President Hage Geingob.

Geingob is set to be buried Sunday at the Heroes Acre.

Ruto is among more than 20 heads of state expected to attend the memorial at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek Saturday, February 24.

The event will be followed by the burial ceremony on Sunday February 25 at the Heroes Acre, officials said.

Other Heads of State and Government expected at the memorial service include Tanzanian President Samia Sululu Hassan, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana President Mogweetsi Masisi and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, among others.

Also Read: Biden, Jill to Host Ruto and Rachel for a State Visit in May

As part of preparations for the events, authorities in Namibia authorised all staff members, excluding those performing emergency and critical services, to work until 10 am on Friday, February 23 2024, to allow public servants to participate in the ceremonial route procession and allow those wishing to travel to Windhoek to attend the memorial and funeral services on 24 and 25 February 2024.

The authorities also exempted visas and work permits, until next Tuesday, for foreign journalists coming to cover the funeral and burial.

Geingob, Namibia’s third president and first Prime Minister succumbed to cancer on February 4, at the age of 82.