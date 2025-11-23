Ruto, Ogamba, Kagwe Announce New Govt Appointments

President William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries have made new appointments across key government agencies, according to a gazette notice issued on November 21, 2025.

President Ruto has reappointed James Waore Dianga as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Basin Development Authority. Dianga will serve a new three-year term.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (1) (a) of the Lake Basin Development Authority Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— James Waore Dianga to be Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Basin Development Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 21st November, 2025,” the notice reads.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has appointed Peter Keiyoro as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Council of Tharaka University. His term, also effective from November 21, 2025, will run for three years. Keiyoro is expected to help guide the university’s governance, growth and alignment with national education goals.

Other ministries also announced changes. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reappointed John Mtuta Mruttu as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC), allowing him to continue serving in the role.

In the Energy Ministry, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi appointed Francis Agar as a member of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA). The appointment was made under Section 58(e)(i) of the Energy Act, 2019.