Ruto orders release of those arrested during anti government protests in deal

Suspects who were arrested during the recent protests but not implicated in crimes should be released and the charges against them withdrawn, President William Ruto said.

In what is largely viewed as an assurance to the Gen Zs who are behind the recent protests, the president also urged the police to act responsibly, professionally and effectively and in full compliance with the Constitution.

He Wednesday July 24 further directed that all cases of misconduct by the police should be properly and expeditiously investigated.

“All breaches and violations by police officers must be handled expeditiously through due process, with a view to giving Kenyans a police service that upholds the highest standards of integrity,” he said.

This was part of demands from the protesters in recent marches.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also made the same demands.

Regarding the innocent Kenyans whose livelihoods and properties have been destroyed, the president said the government will take measures to support them on their path of recovery.

“I direct relevant ministries to obtain, verify and provide accurate data to facilitate appropriate government action within 30 days,” he directed.

Ruto regretted that there have been many instances of excessive, unlawful, dangerous and harmful conduct during the demonstrations and engagements as a consequence of which many persons have been arrested and charged in court with various offences.

As a result, he urged the criminal justice agencies to take effective measures and ensure that people who may have been innocently caught up on the wrong side of proceedings, and those not implicated in crimes are released and the charges against them withdrawn.

“This will enable the agencies to focus their resources, efforts and time on investigating and prosecuting serious criminal elements who took advantage of peaceful demonstrations to advance a dangerous agenda,” Ruto said.

“It is important that these suspects are brought to book, and that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ruto said Kenya is a free, open and democratic country adding that the fundamental rights and freedoms are guaranteed by the Constitution and cannot be taken away.

“They include the freedom of conscience and expression, the right to assemble, to demonstrate, picket and present petitions,” he added.

The country has in the past few weeks witnessed direct and robust exercise of these rights and freedoms by Kenyans who have called on the government to pay attention to urgent national issues and to prioritize necessary changes and reforms.

“It is with deep regret that I have to say that many Kenyans lost their lives, and others have been seriously injured as a result of disturbances occasioned by lawless activity during the protests,” the president said.

He warned that democracy should not proceed that way and urged Kenyans to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“The government will provide support to the families of those citizens who lost their loved ones,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to balance their rights responsibilities at all times so that the legitimate exercise of these rights and freedoms does not undermine the broader aspirations to remain a civilized, democratic and peaceful country.

More than 51 people were killed and 400 injured in the protests. Property was destroyed in the protests. Dozens other protesters were arrested and charged with various offenses. The move by the president is seen as part of efforts to calm more planned protests.