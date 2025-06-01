Ruto pleads for patience as government implements agenda

President William Ruto Sunday urged Kenyans to believe in the country’s transformation agenda and exercise patience as the government works towards its implementation.

Ruto told Kenyans that there are no instant solutions to the demanding task of nation-building.

He called on citizens to stop doubting Kenya’s ability and potential, ignore the naysayers, and embrace change, emphasising that real transformation requires planning, persistence, grit and discipline.

He explained that Kenyans are imaginative and have bold visions, and that if fully implemented, the country will soar to great heights.

“Our biggest problem has always been one of implementation and execution: The faith to believe in our plans for change; the courage to execute, and the patience and focus to get it done,” he said.

Ruto was speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County, accompanied by the chief guest, President Nataša Pirc Musar of Slovenia.

Also present were Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries, Governor Gladys Wanga, MPs, and MCAs.

He pointed out that 62 years after attaining self-rule, Kenya has made significant progress, defying the odds to emerge as a modern democracy with a vibrant economy.

However, he noted that the country has not yet reached where it ought to be.

To this end, he said the government has embarked on implementing the ambitious Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He noted that these efforts have set the country on a firm path to stability and progress.

“We have weathered turbulent times, navigated serious challenges and, through courageous policy decisions pursued with resolve, we have not only stabilised our economy but also charted a clear course to long-term prosperity,” he said.

Explaining the economic turnaround since August 2022, Ruto said Kenya has recorded an average annual growth rate of 5%, outperforming the global average of 3.3% and the regional average of 3.8%.

Ruto recalled that last month, the International Monetary Fund projected Kenya’s GDP at Sh17 trillion, making Kenya the largest economy in our region and the sixth-largest in Africa.

He said inflation had declined sharply from 9.6% in October 2022 to 3.8% in May 2025, well below the 5% target, bringing welcome relief to the majority of households and businesses.

“This reflects the strength of our economic fundamentals and the impact of our bold reforms,” he said.

Additionally, Ruto pointed out that the shilling had appreciated by nearly 20% against the US dollar, from KSh162 to KSh129, making it one of the best-performing currencies globally.

He also noted that the Central Bank Rate had decreased from 13% to 10%, reducing the cost of borrowing and spurring private sector activity.

“In addition, our foreign exchange reserves now stand at $10 billion, extending our import cover from 2.5 to 4 months,” he said.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he said the government is on course to deliver 150,000 housing units, which have been under construction since September 2022, with 11,000 units already completed.

He explained that, beyond providing dignified shelter, this transformative programme is driving job creation, having already generated more than 250,000 jobs.

In a special way, Ruto thanked the millions of employees and workers whose housing levy contributions are restoring dignity to fellow citizens who may never have dreamt of owning a decent home.

On healthcare, he said since the rollout of Taifa Care in October 2024, 23 million Kenyans have registered with the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In just eight months, he pointed out, SHA has paid claims worth KSh43 to hospitals that have offered treatment to 4.5 million Kenyans.

Additionally he said SHA is paying claims promptly, ensuring that no Kenyan is turned away due to lack of funds.

“Word is beginning to get out throughout the nation that ‘SHA is working’, by which citizens mean that the programme’s transition challenges and teething problems are now behind us, and Universal Healthcare Coverage is serving Kenyans and leaving nobody behind,” he said.

Ruto said the government is introducing an innovative payment solution called LIPA SHA POLE POLE to address persistent challenges, including irregular premium contributions among informal sector workers.

This initiative, he noted, will enable Kenyans to remit their annual SHA contributions through flexible instalments, whether monthly, weekly, or even daily, based on their financial ability.

“It ensures families maintain continuous health coverage without financial strain, while simultaneously promoting the sustainability of the health insurance fund,” he said.

On agriculture, Ruto said through strategic investments, the country has made significant progress in agricultural productivity and farmers’ earnings.

“Fertiliser subsidies have boosted food production by 50%, while reforms in the coffee and sugar sectors have revived local industries, enhanced farmer incomes, created jobs, and reinvigorated rural economies,” he said.

Ruto said the government is working with the World Bank to roll out the KSh20 billion National Youth Opportunity Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project.

This initiative, he said, aims to empower more than 800,000 young people between 18 and 29 years, and up to 35 years for those with disabilities, by enhancing employability through skills training, on-the-job experience, recognition of prior learning, entrepreneurial development, and the promotion of a savings culture.

“The NYOTA project leverages the Hustler Fund platform and has already attracted over one million applicants for the business support component,” he said.

He said KSh5 billion has been committed to granting each successful young person Sh50,000 in seed capital to start their entrepreneurial journey by August 2025.

In another initiative to help young people earn a livelihood, Ruto said the government will, beginning this week, commence the nationwide rollout of Climate Worx, a bold and ambitious programme aimed at engaging more than 110,000 young people in all 47 counties in meaningful work that strengthens the nation’s resilience, beginning with informal settlements.

On the blue economy, the theme of this Madaraka Day celebration, the President said the government is leveraging the sector to unlock vast potential in boosting the economy and job creation.

“We are making deliberate and strategic investments in sustainable fisheries across lakes, dams, and oceans,” he said.

President Ruto said the government has completed seven modern fish landing sites on the Indian Ocean coast and three on the shores of Lake Victoria.

“Additionally, five more landing sites are under construction in the coastal counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River, and Lamu due for completion by September,” he said.

He said nine new landing sites are also planned around Lake Victoria in Kisumu, Busia, Siaya, Migori, and Homa Bay, with a budget of Sh1.5 billion.

Ruto said the development of the Liwatoni and Shimoni Fishing ports will further expand deep-sea fishing capacity to 24 vessels, fully unlocking our marine potential.

He said a flagship initiative is the Kabonyo Fisheries and Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Nyando, Kisumu County.

To meet rising fish demand and ease pressure on wild stocks, he said the government is promoting cage fish farming in Lake Victoria.

On infrastructure, Ruto said that, in the past two and a half years, the government has built 1,800km of new tarmac roads and maintained 134,800km, surpassing its targets, unlocking markets, empowering rural communities, and supporting key sectors such as agriculture and housing.

“Discussions are also at an advanced stage on the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and onward to Malaba,” he said.

Ruto announced that the construction of the dual Rironi-Mau Summit Road will begin in July 2025. The road will eventually be extended to Eldoret and Malaba.

On her part, President Musar called for selfless cooperation at the multilateral level, global unity, peaceful co-existence, and effective dispute resolution.

“Only such a united community will be capable of confronting the world’s most urgent challenges,” she said.

On his part, Prof Kindiki said under the leadership of President Ruto, the government is creating a more inclusive Kenya.

He noted that, for a long time, investments in national resources, especially those supporting various value chains, have been forgotten.

Odinga called for more government effort to reconcile aggrieved parties in the country. He said Kenyans were yearning to live in peace.

He also advocated more support for devolution as a means of bringing services closer to the people.