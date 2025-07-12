Ruto Reappoints Charles Nyachae As Kenya School Of Government Chair

President William Ruto has reappointed Charles Nyachae as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Council.

In a gazette notice dated July 11, 2025, the President stated that Nyachae will serve for another three-year term starting July 13, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1)(a) of the Kenya School of Government Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, reappoint Charles Nyachae to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government Council, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 13th July, 2025,” the notice read.

Nyachae, a seasoned legal expert, was first appointed to the role in January 2024.

He recently made headlines as one of the shortlisted candidates for the IEBC Chairperson position, although he did not get the job.

He previously served as a judge at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha between 2018 and 2024.

Nyachae is widely respected for his role as Chairperson of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (2010–2015), where he helped anchor Kenya’s 2010 Constitution and build strong governance institutions.

He is the son of the late Simeon Nyachae, a former Cabinet Minister and FORD People party leader.

Nyachae has had a distinguished legal career since 1983 when he was called to the Bar of England and Wales.

He was admitted to the Kenyan Bar in 1986 and later founded Nyachae & Company Advocates. His career has included various leadership roles such as Chairperson of the Institute for Education in Democracy and the International Commission of Jurists (Kenya Section). He also served on the Council of the Law Society of Kenya.

He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of London, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of East Anglia, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Stirling.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Law Society of Kenya, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), and the International Bar Association.

More Appointments

President Ruto has also appointed Abdi Mude Ibrahim as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute. He will serve for three years, effective July 11, 2025.

The President further named former Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Pest Control Products Board for a similar term. Ismail has previously served in the State Department for Cooperatives and briefly as PS in the Environment and Forestry Ministry.

His appointment follows reports of a recent visit to State House.