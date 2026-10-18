Ruto Reappoints Simon Gicharu as KICD Chairperson for Three More Years

President William Ruto has reappointed Dr Simon Gicharu as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for another three years.

The reappointment was announced in a Gazette notice dated October 16, 2026, and took effect on the same day.

The notice was issued under Section 5(2)(a) of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (2) (a) of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, re-appoint— Dr Simon Gicharu as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 16th October, 2026,” the notice reads.

Gicharu was first appointed to the position on October 13, 2023, following a Gazette notice dated October 12, 2023.

He is an educationist and the founder of Mount Kenya University, one of the leading private universities in East and Central Africa.

Born in 1964 in Gathiruini village, Kiambu County, Gicharu is the first-born in a family of seven.

Beyond his role at KICD, he chairs the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation and the National Private Universities Owners Association of Kenya. He also founded Equip Africa Institute and serves as patron of the Mount Kenya University Graduate Enterprise Academy.

Gicharu is a board member of Thika Water and Sewerage Company and patron of the Inter Universities Rover Moot under the Kenya Scouts Association.

In 2015, he was named Eastern African Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year and later inducted into the Ernst and Young Hall of Fame.

He is married and has three children.