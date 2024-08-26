Ruto Rebrands Kazi Mtaani to Climate Work Mtaani, Expands Focus to Environmental Conservation

On Monday, August 26, President William Ruto unveiled the rebranding of the Kazi Mtaani program, now known as Climate Work Mtaani. The announcement was made during the National Youth Service (NYS) officer pass-out ceremony in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Under the new name, Climate Work Mtaani, NYS officers will assume supervisory roles, with a focus on environmental conservation and sustainability. President Ruto emphasized that the program is now aimed at addressing climate change by involving youth in efforts to green Kenya.

“This program is designed to engage more young people in environmental initiatives, manage our sustainability efforts, and address climate issues through active climate action,” Ruto stated.

The President has instructed the NYS minister to collaborate closely with the ministers of environment, housing, and defense to enhance the program’s effectiveness. He has set an ambitious goal for the initiative to contribute to planting 15 billion trees, marking a significant step in Kenya’s climate action plan.

The rebranded Climate Work Mtaani will go beyond the original Kazi Mtaani’s focus on infrastructure and community service, integrating environmental goals into its framework. The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for many youths while advancing Kenya’s commitment to combating climate change and improving ecological health.

President Ruto highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative: job creation and fostering a greater sense of environmental responsibility among young people. “This effort is not just about creating jobs; it’s about empowering our youth to take responsibility for environmental stewardship,” he added.