Ruto Remains Mum As Gachagua Impeachment Push Intensifies

President William Ruto has remained mum as his deputy came under pressure to leave office.

The National Assembly formally started the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday marking a point of no return in the relationship with his boss Ruto.

After a 10-day tour to the United States, where President Ruto participated in the UN General Assembly and even inspected Kenyan police efforts in Haiti, the president returned quietly.

He had also flown to Dubai for three days before making a silent return.

On Sunday, he met security chiefs at State House before retreating to his family.

On Monday he had a climate change-related meeting at State House.

On Tuesday, he also met a select politicians at the State House ahead of the tabling of the motion.

It is not clear if the Cabinet will meet this week and if the DP will attend.

There had been a push to shelf the motion and allow talks between the president and his deputy but that was too late according to insiders.

His low-profile return coincided with a political storm brewing over his deputy.

As Gachagua’s political goose roasts over impeachment proceedings, Ruto’s refusal to comment sparks speculation that he is backing it.

Even as Parliament prepares to debate the motion, his focus has now shifted to other government programs, like the Climate Worx Mtaani initiative, without addressing the political heat surrounding his deputy.

Gachagua’s impeachment, formally tabled in Parliament, signals a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

Observers expected the president to take a stand—either by defending his deputy or distancing himself—but the president’s continued silence has left both camps in suspense.

Gachagua’s latest radio interviews are said to have worsened a political situation that was already bad.

During the interviews, the DP hit out at the president and his handlers saying they were behind his woes.

Political pundits say Ruto’s silence may be tactical, as publicly opposing his deputy could risk alienating his base, while staying quiet allows room for political maneuvering behind the scenes.

Whatever will happen from now, their relationship will not be the same, insiders say amid a push on Gachagua to quit.

There are also talks some insiders are urging Gachagua to leave the country after he is impeached or if he resigns as many are advising him to.

Time will tell.