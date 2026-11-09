Ruto renews attack on Gachagua, brands him an extortionist

President William Ruto has launched a fresh attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of exploiting politicians and businesspeople through his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

He alleged that Gachagua was demanding money from politicians seeking elective positions on the party’s ticket, including charging aspirants Sh50,000 for an opportunity to address supporters at political rallies.

Speaking at Nyangori in Kitutu Masaba Constituency, Nyamira County, on Monday, Dr Ruto described his former deputy as an extortionist who lacked the moral authority to criticise his administration.

“He is an extortionist. He is demanding money from those who want to vie for positions using his party ticket. When we gave him the job of fighting alcohol abuse, he extorted money from traders and businesspeople,” he said.

He also dismissed Gachagua’s assertion that he played a decisive role in his election as President in 2022, questioning how a one-term MP could claim credit for helping an experienced politician ascend to the presidency.

Ruto revealed that Gachagua initially secured only four votes during consultations among Mt Kenya MPs over the selection of his running mate.

He claimed he personally intervened to persuade the legislators to accept Gachagua, saying he believed the former Mathira MP was mature enough to serve as his deputy.

The latest exchange adds to the escalating political rivalry between the two leaders, whose relationship deteriorated following Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024.

Ruto also challenged his former deputy to stop portraying Kenyans attending his public meetings as people who had been paid to participate.

He said citizens were capable of making independent political decisions and should not be treated as people who could be easily manipulated.

“Please respect Kenyans. You are an extortionist and you have no moral authority to lecture us. Just shut up!” he told Gachagua.

Ruto further accused the former deputy president of spreading misinformation about major government projects, including the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, Bomas International Convention Complex and Gikomba Market.

He maintained that the projects were progressing, contrary to claims that they had been abandoned or sold.

Away from the political exchanges, the President announced fresh government investment in the tea sector, saying Sh1.2 billion had been released to support the revival and modernisation of tea factories across the country.

He said the programme would upgrade processing facilities to international standards, improve efficiency and enable factories to undertake value addition so that farmers could earn better returns.

Ruto added that another Sh2.5 billion would be allocated in the next financial year to help tea factories transition to cheaper and more efficient energy sources, including solar power.

He also pledged to address disparities in tea bonus payments between farmers in the eastern and western regions of the Rift Valley.

“There is a problem in the issue of bonus. Some tea factories get more than others. We are going to address this problem,” he said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his Nyamira counterpart Amos Nyaribo backed calls for equal treatment of tea farmers, arguing that geographical location should not determine the value of their produce.

“We are being told that tea from the east of Rift Valley is the best. No way. Our tea from the west is equally sweet. Bonuses should be paid equally,” Mr Arati said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also called for fairness in the payment of tea bonuses.

The President further flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project at Nyangori, targeting 150 households.

He said the government was connecting 2,000 households in Kitutu Masaba Constituency at a cost of Sh160 million.

Cabinet Secretaries Julius Ogamba (Education) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport), several MPs and other leaders accompanied the President.