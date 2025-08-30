Ruto Replaces Kembi Gitura With James Wambu As KUTRRH Chair

President William Ruto has appointed James Kibugu Wambu as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The appointment was made through a gazette notice dated August 29, 2025.

Wambu will serve for a three-year term.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the State Corporations Act … I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, appoint JAMES KIBUGU WAMBU to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from August 29, 2025,” the notice read.

The appointment comes after former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura resigned from the position, just eight months after he was appointed in December 2024. Ruto revoked Gitura’s appointment in the same notice.

In a statement released on August 26, Gitura said he stepped down due to political and personal conflicts. He explained that serving in the role created the impression that he supported the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government, which he has long opposed.

“When I accepted this role, many of my friends and political supporters questioned whether I had shifted my allegiance to UDA. I explained that this was not a political appointment, but optics matter,” he said.

Gitura stressed that his resignation was not linked to any problems at KUTRRH, which he praised as a successful institution that has reduced the need for Kenyans to seek treatment abroad.

“I may have been doing a good job at the hospital, but I am a politician. People expect me to speak out strongly against issues like corruption. Holding this role limited me,” he added.

The former Communications Authority chairperson reiterated his opposition to UDA policies and said he wanted his political stand to remain clear ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I want to be on the correct side of history when the penultimate chapter on our nationhood is written,” Gitura stated.