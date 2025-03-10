Ruto, Sakaja Join launch of central kitchen at Zawadi Comprehensive School

President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja officially opened the newly constructed central kitchen that feeds over 10,000 students in Kamukunji Constituency.

Ruto emphasized the importance of the Dishi Na County program in boosting performance and enrollment in schools and assured the renovation of the school’s infrastructure.

“A well-fed child is more likely to be able to concentrate and perform well in class. Dishi Na County ensures that no child in Nairobi goes to school hungry, and I pledge next week to release five million for the renovation of this school to improve its image,” Ruto said.

Sakaja, who has been supporting education, has made it his mission to ensure that every child in the city has access to quality education and a conducive learning environment.

“With this facility, students can now eat freshly made meals in a clean space, which is good for their health and well-being,” Sakaja said.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Principal Secretary Dr. Richard Belio Kipsang, and members of parliament, led by Kamukunji MP Hon. Yusuf Hassan, members of the county assembly and county senior officers, were in attendance.