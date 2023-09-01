Ruto Turns Guns On Judiciary, Says Corrupt Judges Must Go

President William Ruto shifted his anti-corruption campaign towards the Judiciary, firing a warning shot at some judicial officers who he says are part of a wider graft enterprise.

Ruto accused some judges, whom he did not name, of turning the courts into a safe haven for the corrupt.

“There are judicial officers who are part of the system of corruption that is why only specific judges handle corruption cases,” he said.

He claimed the judges have become the weakest link in the war on graft.

He accused them of colluding with individuals who engage in economic crimes instead of fast-tracking their cases.

Ruto said the unnamed judges issue suspects with stay orders and prolong their hearings.

“You find a judge giving funny stay orders to a corruption case…someone who has stolen public money,” he noted.

He said his administration will crush the corruption enterprise that also has in its racket individuals from the private sector, government parastatals and county governments.

“This is a whole enterprise…it is a whole system and we have said it has individuals from across the sectors…your time is up… pia nyinyi mtahama,” he stated.

Several high-profile corruption cases have been withdrawn in the last year with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) presenting before court that there is insufficient evidence to prosecute the suspects.

Ruto has been issuing threats on what he termed as cartels vowing to crush them.

This attracted condemnation from various quarters.

