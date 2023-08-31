Officials Facilitating Graft to Face the Law – Ruto

Public officers facilitating corruption in the country will face the law.

President William Ruto said he will not allow a few individuals to ruin the future “of our children”.

“Corruption enterprise has to come to an end. We will deal with them firmly,” he noted.

He said selfish interests were frustrating development projects in the country.

“A few people cannot stop us. We will pay the price to stop the vice,” he said.

He warned the corrupt that they could no longer hide in courts with court orders.

“We will work closely with the Judiciary to weed out those with a retrogressive approach to work.”

He was speaking on Thursday at the Kakamega State Lodge where he met leaders from Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties.

Present were Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), MPs, MCAs and grassroots leaders.

They all agreed to work with the Government in transforming Kenya.

The President asked the leaders to rise above narrow political party interests that may undermine Kenya’s development.

“We made commitments as leaders to the people of Kenya during campaigns. We now have an opportunity to deliver them.”

He said the promises are better delivered when leaders are united.

“Together, we can provide leadership, empower Kenyans and build our country.”

According to State House, Nyaribo and Arati both agreed to work with Ruto to further devolution in their respective regions.

