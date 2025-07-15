Ruto says he has no regrets making difficult decisions for Kenya

President William Ruto has dismissed his political detractors, emphasizing his commitment to reducing the cost of living and enhancing food security.

Ruto said criticism from some quarters will not stop him from implementing his plan.

“We have a plan on how to create jobs my friends. So let nobody lie to you. You know when you hear people speak it is as if Kenya is the worst country in the world,” said the Ruto.

Ruto was speaking during the launch of the Affordable Housing Internship Programme at State House.

Ruto added that not many countries can achieve what Kenya has achieved overtime. “We must reject those who want to tell us otherwise…that oh, you Kenya is a failed state. Do you know what a failed state looks like?” he posed.

Ruto insisted that his agenda for the country remains irreversible and statistics on the state of the economy prove him right.

“You can say whatever you want to say but facts are stubborn. I have had to make very difficult decisions to get us here and I have no regret whatsoever,” Ruto added.

He added that the government is keen on ensuring the economy is on an upward trajectory.

“Today, I can confidently tell the country that our economy is on sound footing and we are going to improve on it. I’m very clear in my mind on what we need to do to make sure that we create a food security system, deal with inflation, deal with the cost of living, and make sure that the cost of food does not cause a crisis.

He reiterated that he will stand by his plan despite concerns about taking on more than he can handle, particularly given the expanding list of government projects.

“I hear so many people saying, you have taken on too many assignments. You know you should do some of these now. You should wait. You remain popular so that you can implement some of them some other time.”

Ruto added that the transformation of Kenya has delayed for far too long.

“It is not always that you get an opportunity to be president. It comes once in a lifetime. So when you get that opportunity, don’t waste it, right?” said Ruto.

Ruto has faced persistent protests with some calling for his resignation over among others poor governance.