President William Ruto has announced that monthly contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) have increased sixfold, from Sh1.4 billion in 2023 to more than Sh8.5 billion.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Ruto said the growth had strengthened the Fund’s financial position and increased its capacity to pay members’ retirement benefits.

He revealed that NSSF’s asset value had grown from Sh288 billion in 2022 to Sh850 billion as of November 2026, putting the Fund on course to reach the Sh1 trillion mark by June 2027.

The President also said members earned an interest rate of 17 per cent on their savings during the 2024/2025 financial year.

Ruto said the Fund had reduced the time taken to process benefits from 82 days to seven days following the introduction of digital services.

The government is targeting a further reduction to 24 hours to make it easier for members and beneficiaries to access their savings.

Over the past three years, NSSF has paid out Sh40.1 billion to approximately 400,000 beneficiaries, according to the President.

The digitisation programme is intended to improve service delivery, reduce delays and make the management of members’ contributions more efficient.

Ruto said the government’s ambition was to build a stronger savings culture while ensuring workers’ contributions were invested productively.

“Our ambition is a nation that saves more, invests more and creates more opportunities for its people. By investing workers’ savings prudently and productively, we can secure their future while financing the infrastructure and enterprises that build a more productive country,” he said.

The President said the growth in NSSF contributions and assets would strengthen retirement savings while providing long-term financing for infrastructure and businesses.