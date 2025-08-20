Ruto Sends Wildlife Bill Back To Parliament For Changes

The National Assembly has formally received a message from President William Ruto returning the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for reconsideration.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula informed MPs that the President, acting under Article 115 of the Constitution, has raised reservations on Clause 2 of the Bill and proposed a change to that section before giving his assent.

The Wildlife Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 3 of 2023) had been passed by the House on June 18, 2025 and forwarded to the President for approval. However, through a memorandum, the President has asked the House to amend the Bill and include a new provision before it can become law.

Following procedure, the Speaker noted that Parliament now has 21 days to review the President’s reservations and vote on the proposed amendments, as required under Standing Order 154(2).

The Bill and the Presidential Memorandum have been referred to the Departmental Committee on Tourism and Wildlife, which has been instructed to prioritize the issue and table its report as soon as possible to meet the constitutional deadline.

The Speaker also informed members that consideration of the President’s reservations will be guided by Article 115 of the Constitution and a previous Speaker’s communication made on July 28, 2025 regarding presidential referrals of Bills.

He directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to circulate copies of the President’s Memorandum to all Members of Parliament so they can review it before debate begins.

“The House is accordingly informed,” the Speaker said, concluding the communication.