Ruto Signs Law Increasing County Governments’ Allocations

President William Ruto has assented to the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill, 2026, increasing additional allocations to county governments to Sh71.09 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Ruto signed the law at Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County, raising the allocations from Sh70.67 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year by Sh425.6 million.

The funds will be drawn from the National Government’s share of revenue, statutory entitlements, loans and grants from development partners.

According to the President, the additional allocations will support key sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, climate change resilience, drought response, water and sanitation, among other programmes.

“Our goal is to strengthen devolution, improve service delivery and ensure county governments have the resources necessary to fulfil their responsibilities and improve the lives of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

The additional funding is expected to help county governments implement programmes and improve the delivery of essential services to residents.

Ruto also signed into law the County Assembly Services (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to strengthen the governance and administration of county assemblies.

The law establishes clear and fair procedures for the removal of County Assembly Service Board members and the suspension and removal of clerks.

It also safeguards the rights and benefits of staff serving in county assemblies on secondment.