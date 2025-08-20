Ruto Speaks With U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On Haiti, DRC And Kenya–U.S. Ties

President William Ruto has revealed the details of a phone call he held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio.

In a statement, President Ruto said the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international matters, focusing on peace and security.

“We concurred on the imperative and support for a resolution at the UN Security Council that establishes a UN support office for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, to aid efforts to stabilise and secure Haiti,” Ruto said.

The President added that they also reviewed the ongoing East African Community and SADC peace intervention in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, reaffirming a joint commitment to regional peace and long-term stability.

On bilateral matters, both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening the Kenya–U.S. partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

The phone call comes at a time when some critics back home are opposing President Ruto’s address to the United Nations General Assembly. The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) protetsed to the UN seeking to block President Ruto from speaking at the event, accusing his administration of human rights abuses during recent protests. The party has also called on the United States to declare him persona non grata.

Meanwhile, President Ruto is currently in Yokohama, Japan, attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), where he is expected to discuss investment and development partnerships with other African leaders and Japan.