Ruto Tells Leaders to Stop Political Contest, Deliver Service 

President William Ruto Monday urged politicians to stop popularity contests and focus on addressing issues affecting Kenyans.

Ruto told leaders to embrace unity and teamwork to push forward the country’s development agenda.

He emphasised that despite coming from different political formations, leaders need to put the interests of the country ahead of their own.

“We must always put the unity of the country and the interests of Kenyans first and not our own as leaders,” he said.

He spoke during the opening of Pwani School for the Mentally Challenged tuition block and the laying of the foundation stone for Nyali Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nyali, Mombasa County.

At the same time, Ruto said the government will increase acreage under irrigation in arid and semi-arid areas to address food insecurity in the country.

He said Sh450 million has been allocated to Bura and Tana Delta irrigation projects to boost food production.

“We are committed to producing enough food and eliminating the shame of hunger in our country,” said President Ruto.

Speaking at Ngao Secondary School in Garsen, Tana River County, the President said Sh400 million will be used to connect 6,000 households to power under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme in the area.

Saying Tana River was prone to floods during the rainy season, Ruto announced that affected residents will be moved to safer areas.

“The government is also building four markets in the county at a cost of KSh250 million to improve the working environment for small-scale traders, including mama mboga and boda bodas,” he said.

Ruto was accompanied by Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, several MPs and MCAs.