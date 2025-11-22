Ruto tells off critics, says they have no agenda 

President William Ruto on Saturday fired back at his critics, dismissing them as “average thinkers with no clear agenda for the country.”

Ruto said the opposition, in its current form, had yet to give him any substantive reason to view them differently.

“They should tell us what their plan is. If they have a vision, let them say it. We have the affordable housing programme going, and to achieve more we must accelerate the construction of our roads. Now tell us—what is your plan?” posed the President.

He spoke during a church service at Embassy Chapel at Kisii Primary School in Kisii town.

He said at least 26,000 housing units would be constructed in Kisii at a cost of Sh32 billion.

He further confirmed that the plan to relocate Kisii Prison from downtown Kisii to Nyanturago in Nyaribari Chache was still on course, noting that the vacated land would be used for the affordable housing project.

On infrastructure, Ruto said the dualling of the Kericho–Kisii and Kericho–Kisumu highways would proceed, with work expected to begin by early 2026.

He also announced plans for a flyover at Daraja Mbili market to reduce accidents.

Ruto praised Kisii residents for embracing the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme, saying 547,000 people had registered so far. He said the government had begun equipping major hospitals across the country and directed the contractor building the Kisii Cancer Centre to speed up work “or ship out.”

He also promised to construct a new modern stadium in Kisii, saying construction would begin once the Agricultural Society of Kenya vacates land adjacent to Gusii Stadium.

He said a total of Sh32 billion would be spent on housing and market projects across the region.

Among leaders present were MPs Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango), Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Zaheer Chanda (Nyaribari Chache), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), and Woman Representatives Jerusha Mogaka (Nyamira) and Donya Toto (Kisii).

Ruto reiterated his commitment to establishing a world-class stadium in Kisii and securing an additional 10,000 megawatts of power to accelerate industrialisation.

He said that despite criticism, government development programmes were progressing well.

“I have seen some asking how many people are working in the housing scheme… That is healthy. At least something is being done,” he said.

Ruto urged the clergy to continue praying for the country.

“I have no doubt we are going to move this country to first-world status because we have a people who fervently pray for us,” he said.

He donated Sh20 million for the construction of new premises for Embassy Chapel, owned by Peter Morwabe.

He also directed Education CS Migos Ogamba to release Sh50 million for infrastructural upgrades at Kisii Primary School ahead of its centenary celebrations.

MP Sylvanus Osoro urged the Kisii community to stick with the Ruto administration to tap more development.

Zaheer Chanda requested additional infrastructural support for Kisii Primary.

Japhet Nyakundi praised the government for its commitment to the region, citing the expansion of the Kaplong–Kisii highway.

Donya Toto rallied support for Ruto’s second-term bid and accused Kenya Power staff in Kisii of lethargy leading to frequent outages.

Alfa Miruka said the President had turned every part of the country into a “construction site.”

Joash Nyamoko requested an SGR station in Ikonge, Nyamira, and expressed confidence that UDA would win upcoming by-elections in the county.

Jerusha Mogaka praised Ruto for establishing Nyamira University.

Steve Mogaka said the university would bring huge benefits once operational.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri credited Ruto for her rising political career, calling him “an incredible leader.”