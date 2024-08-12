Ruto to Begin 3-day Tour of Kisii Region on Monday

President William Ruto is set to begin his three-day visit of Kisii region on Monday August 12 after returning from Rwanda for President Paul Kagame’s inauguration on Sunday.

Local leaders began setting the mood to the President’s favor days before his expected arrival.

For instance, Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda on Sunday met thousands of women in his constituency where he praised the Head of State for considering the region with a slot in his new Cabinet.

Julius Migos was appointed to the Education docket.

The President is expected to launch a Sh3.4 billion modern ulta-cancer centre among other projects.

According to Jhanda, the president’s tour to the region is a very significant one as the country is in the mood of reconciliation in the wake of deadly protests.

Ruto will also take part in launching several Last Mile Connectivity initiatives in the counties of Kisii and Nyamira.

This is the first time the Ruto is going to the Nyanza region since crafting his broad-based government that retained the influential Education docket in the region.

Ruto last Thursday hosted Kisii MPs and Governor Simba Arati at the State House.

Ruto is using the regional tours to pacify the ground following weeks of spirited countrywide anti-government protests.

Since naming his broad-based government, the President has been to at least 10 counties.

They include Tharaka Nithi, Mombasa, Kwale, Tana River, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Embu, Murang’a and Kirinyaga.