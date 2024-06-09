Ruto to Continue Working with Gachagua Despite Cracks in UDA, to Mentor Young Mt Kenya Leaders 

President William Ruto has assured young leaders of his commitment to mentor them.

He said the success of any leadership is in mentoring the youth to become better leaders.

“We like assisting other leaders because we shall be happier if we get better leaders than us. That is how we shall have a better country,” said Ruto.

Speaking at Nakuru Boys High School grounds during the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference, the President told the young leaders that their political future was bright.

“I want to assure young leaders of our commitment to mentor them to become better leaders in future. However, we should respect one another,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto assured Kenyans that he will not allow tribal politics to thrive under his watch.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will never have time for tribal politics in this country,” he said.

Ruto pointed out that countries in conflict such as Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Haiti were seeking Kenya’s support to maintain peace in their nations.

“These countries are relying on Kenya for the attainment of peace. This means our country is truly a blessed and God fearing nation,” he said.

He urged leaders to embrace unity and desist from divisive politics.

“I want to plead with my fellow leaders not to divide Kenyans. We must unite our people for the sake of peace and development,” he said.

He thanked the people of Nakuru for dismissing a group of tribal individuals who had warned them of dire consequences if they voted for Kenya Kwanza during the last General Election.

“Some leaders, who were proponents of tribal politics, came here during the last General Election campaigns and cautioned you against voting for Kenya Kwanza. But you refused to buy their tribal politics and voted for a party that propagates the politics of national unity,” he said.

On development in Nakuru County, Ruto said the construction of Itare Dam will resume soon as the issues that had stopped it have been ironed out.

“In fact on Friday, I will meet with Italy Prime Minister over the dam,” he said.

Ruto also said plans were at an advanced stage for the construction of a one-gigawatt (GW) data centre in Naivasha.

The data centre, he explained, will be established in a partnership among Kenyan firm Eco Cloud, United States’ company Microsoft and G42 of the United Arab Emirates..

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he believes in national unity and pointed out that disunity in any part of Kenya affects the whole nation.

He noted that the unity he is championing is for the entire country, but he is doing it “bottom up.”

Gachagua said he has never failed Ruto.

“My work is to assist you in the management of the affairs of the country. As you champion the economic transformation of the country, I help you from the background,” he stated.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika emphasised the need for leaders to unite and speak in one voice for the sake of peace and development.

”As long as we are fighting, we cannot engage in any meaningful service delivery. We must put our house in order,” she said.

She added: “We do not want disunity. We want a united country and a united people. It’s not of any value to have a disunited country.”

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki called for a revenue sharing that is equitable and good for all parts of the country.

Mr Njuki called for unity among leaders for the sake of peace and development, saying the current government represents all and “we can’t abandon it when we worked very hard to bring it to office”.

Cabinet Secretaries Zachary Njeru (Water and Irrigation), Moses Kuria (Public Service), and several MPs were also present.