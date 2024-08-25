Ruto to Hold Town Hall Meeting Over Teachers’ Strike, University Funding Model

President William Ruto is scheduled to address the nation on Sunday evening regarding the imminent teachers’ strike.

A statement from the Ministry of Education indicates that Dr Ruto will address “pertinent issues on education” during a town-hall meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The announcement comes as the government makes last-minute efforts to prevent the strike, which has been called by the two major teachers’ unions—the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

Both unions have instructed teachers to boycott the reopening of schools on Monday, August 26, 2024, until further notice.

In fact, the National Executive Council (NEC) of Kuppet, moments ago officially endorsed the teachers’ strike.

In a decisive vote, 68 NEC members supported the job boycott, with only 2 members opposing it.