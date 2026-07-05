Ruto urges Kenyans to shun tribal politics

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics and those who preach it, saying national unity is the foundation of a strong and prosperous society.

He said the government was focused on unity-driven development, noting that economic progress depends on collective effort and trust among Kenyans.

Speaking at the Full Gospel Church Gatunduri in Manyatta Constituency, Embu County, Sunday, Ruto said he would not allow tribal politics to thrive in the country.

“I will not allow tribal politics to thrive in Kenya. No one will be allowed to divide Kenyans on a tribal basis,” he pointed out.

He termed those dividing the country along tribal lines as enemies of development.

He told Kenyans not to be bothered by such leaders, noting that “empty vessels make the most noise”.

“Politicians should know that Kenyans will elect leaders depending on their development record, and not on the basis of the public outbursts they blurt out,” the President explained.

He also made it clear that no individual delivered the Mt Kenya vote to him during the 2022 General Election, insisting that he personally campaigned across the region and directly sought the support of residents.

“I came here and asked you to vote for me. And you did. Do you remember? You saw me looking for votes here, including in your churches, and I asked you to pray for me. And you subsequently gave me your votes,” Ruto told the congregation.

He said it was misleading for some leaders to claim they single-handedly persuaded the people of Mt Kenya to support his presidential bid.

“I hear some people arrogantly saying they are the ones who asked you to vote for me. They imply that I did not come to seek for votes in Embu, and they are the ones who looked for votes for me,” the President pointed out.

At the same time, Ruto took the opportunity to enumerate the achievements of his administration in the past three and half years.

On education, he explained that pointed the government has undertaken major initiatives that are transforming the sector, including the hiring of 100,000 teachers, building 23,000 classrooms at Junior and Senior schools and streamlining the financing of higher education.

He noted that the Government is determined to eliminate barriers that hinder the provision of quality education so that all learners get equal opportunities in school.

“This financial year, the education sector will receive KSh784 billion, the highest allocation in the country’s budget history, from Sh500,000 in 2022. Education remains an equaliser for all Kenyans,” Ruto explained.

Additionally, the President pointed out that since the establishment of Social Health Authority (SHA) in October 2024, more than 31 million Kenyans have been registered.

He commended the residents of Embu County, under the leadership of Governor Cecily Mbarire, for mobilising them to register with SHA.

Ruto said the county is among the top five counties nationally in SHA registration.

“In Embu County, 72 per cent of the population is registered with SHA. The hospitals in the county have also been paid KSh2.5 billion in the past 20 months for the various services they have offered,” he said.

Ruto noted that the Government has increased funding for the purchase of drugs in public hospitals across the country from KSh13 billion in the last financial year to KSh19 billion in 2026/2027.

On the Affordable Housing Programme, he noted housing units, modern markets and student hostels are being built across the country, including Embu County.

He explained that the programme has created jobs for close to 700,000 Kenyans in affordable housing and boosted manufacturing in the building and construction sector.

At the same time, the President announced that Sh350 billion has been mobilised for the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), noting that the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering raised Sh106 billion and the Safaricom share sale Sh244 billion.

With these funds, the NIF will leverage private capital that will drive mega infrastructure development projects across the country, he said.

In agriculture, Ruto said the cost of agricultural inputs had reduced significantly while reforms in the coffee sector had improved farmers’ earnings.

“We agreed that we would reform agriculture. You know the price of fertiliser has reduced. We also promised to improve coffee prices, which we have done. A kilo of coffee cherry in Embu is selling at between Sh140 and Sh150 up from Sh60 in 2022,” the President said.

The dairy sector has also grown substantially, with Kenya producing 5.4 billion litres of milk up from 4.5 billion in 2022 and making it the largest milk-producing country in Africa.

Governor Mbarire and local MPs praised the Government for giving priority to development projects that have a direct impact on the lives of l Kenyans.

Mbarire said Embu County is benefitting from the construction of 300km of tarmac roads during President Ruto’s three years in office compared to 80km during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s period.

“I also want to particularly thank President Ruto for the plans to have the Italian Government build a Level Five Hospital in the county at a cost of Sh1 billion. We don’t take it for granted,” Mbarire said.

The leaders assured Ruto of their support for his re-election next year, saying he was the only who has a plan to transform Kenya and make it a first-world economy.