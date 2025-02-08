Ruto urges raging parties in DRC to cease hostilities 

President William Ruto Saturday urged all parties in the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to cease hostilities and embrace dialogue.

He said the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must stand together in calling for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

He said all parties should give priority to dialogue, cooperation and, above all, the protection of civilians.

“Today, we join together to reiterate our calls to the parties to this tragic conflict to immediately cease hostilities and take positive actions to allow meaningful dialogue aimed at the restoration of stability,” he said.

Ruto, who is also the chairperson of the EAC, pointed out that the conflict in Eastern DRC is a result of a wide spectrum of historical, economic and political issues, which go back in time for many decades, and spill across national and regional borders.

“There is also a clandestine international dimension at work whose persistent, cynical and destructive effects must neither be underestimated nor ignored any longer,” the President said.

As a result, he said, it was clear that the conflict cannot, therefore, be resolved through military means.

Speaking during the opening of the Joint EAC-SADC Summit at State House, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Saturday, Ruto urged the M23, the Congolese rebel movement which took over Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC, a few days ago, to halt further advancement.

Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe and chairperson of SADC), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia) attended the joint EAC-SADC Summit. Other countries were represented by vice-presidents, prime ministers and cabinet ministers.

Ruto also implored the DRC armed forces not to engage in any retaliatory attacks.

“An immediate ceasefire is the only way by which we can create necessary conditions for constructive dialogue and implementation of a comprehensive peace agreement,” he said.

He emphasised the need for robust commitment to achieve sustainable peace, development and integration in DRC and across the region.

“The security of the DRC is essential not only to the stability of the country, but also to the prosperity and cohesion of the entire EAC and SADC,” Ruto explained.

He added: “Our presence here underscores our consensus that the time for action is now.”

He pointed out that the lives of millions of people in the region depend on EAC and SADC leaders’ ability to navigate the complex and challenging situation with wisdom, clarity of mind and empathy.

He regretted that the lives and livelihoods of millions have been plunged into uncertainty, adding that the DRC has lost opportunity to accelerate growth and development and why a steadfast commitment to peace and justice is now a necessity.

At the same time, Ruto called for a consolidated EAC-SADC initiative that would be supported by a strong secretariat that can provide the necessary coordination, monitoring and enforcement to ensure effective implementation.

Additionally, he called on the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of DRC “during this time” by aligning their support with the EAC-SADC initiative.

Ruto noted that the conflict in the DRC is complex, delicate, protracted and involves multiple actors pursuing different interests.

“We must resist the temptation of thinking that we can somehow shoot or bombard our way into a solution in the face of the complexity involved,” he said.

The President made it clear that the only way to ensure enduring peace is to engage in a comprehensive diplomatic approach that addresses the root causes of the conflict, secures DRC’s territorial integrity and affirms the sovereignty of its people, their aspirations for freedom, justice and development.

“Such an approach must also bring together multiple stakeholders – regional States, international and political organisations, civil society and the DRC government to dialogue and collaborate in exploring, developing and implementing a lasting solution,” Ruto said.

He noted that dialogue is not a sign of weakness, but a “testament to our collective wisdom and strength as leaders and as a community”.

Ruto told the EAC and SADC leaders that they have a singular opportunity to build on the gains and lessons of Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.

“We have a historic opportunity as the broader neighbourhood of the DRC to mobilise our collective will into a fused, single and coherent initiative towards the resolution of this complex crisis,” he said.

Ruto called on the summit to muster “total commitment” and facilitate a sustainable settlement that lays the foundation for a stable and prosperous DRC.

On his part, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who is also the chairperson of SADC, called for an end to the conflict in DRC.

He urged SADC and EAC leadership to unite and explore ways of addressing the conflict to avert further loss of lives and destruction of property.

“Unity and prosperity of the people of our continent should be our focus. We must remain united as we were in the fight against colonialism,” he said.

He said it was crucial to approach the war in Eastern DRC with openness, honesty and flexibility if a lasting solution was to be realised.

“Dialogue among all parties is critical in this process. I am confident this summit will come up with a roadmap for restoring peace and stability in DRC,” Mnangagwa said.