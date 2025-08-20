Ruto’s busy schedule ahead of TICAD meeting in Japan

President William Ruto had a hectic schedule in Yokohama, Japan, ahead of the official opening of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on Tuesday.

Ruto started the day by meeting Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. At the meeting, he said Kenya and Japan have a strong and cordial partnership that goes back 60 years.

“Our trade has grown exponentially in that period, with trade growing by 33 per cent in 2024. However, the trade relationship is heavily in favour of Japan,” said Ruto.

He expressed the need for Japan to deal with tariff and non-tariff barriers so that Kenyan agricultural produce, including avocados and tea, can get more access to the Japanese market.

“Our trade has grown in the past six decades, but it heavily favours Japan at $1 billion against $70 million,” Ruto said.

In response, Prime Minister Ishiba pledged that his administration would look into market access issues raised by President Ruto, while non-tariff barriers would be studied and responded to.

Ruto commended the signing of a statement of intent on the Samurai Bond that Kenya would like to issue in the Japanese financial markets, saying this is a move to diversify Kenya’s resource mobilisation.

“There is, therefore, need to agree on a list of priorities, especially in enhancing e-vehicle mobility. We have had discussions with Toyota Corporation on expanding this opportunity,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto commended Japan for the support it has extended to Kenya over the years in infrastructure development, including at the Port of Mombasa, renewable energy, and education.

Ruto also urged the Japanese private sector to tap into Kenya’s young and talented workforce, saying they are knowledgeable, well-educated and hardworking.

On peace and security, he commended Japan for the instrumental role it plays in the Eastern Africa, including support of the Tumaini Initiative on South Sudan and peace efforts in Somalia.

“We also appreciate the role Japan plays in the Multi-national Support Mission in Haiti that is led by Kenya. We urge you to support the mission in getting predictable financing,” he said.

He also cited the immense role the Japanese private plays in the Kenyan economy, saying the 120 companies in Kenya create jobs and enable technology transfer.

At the multilateral level, Kenya and Japan hold common positions on various issues, especially the reform of the United Nations Security Council to make it more representative, democratic and reflect the current global realities.

Prime Minister Ishiba expressed interest in working with Kenya on universal healthcare, especially in the use of satellite technology.

Later, Ruto addressed the Yokohama City Assembly, noting that Yokohama is not only a thriving industrial hub and a magnet for foreign direct investment, but also an internationally recognised centre of commerce, culture, and innovation.

“Honourable members, as a smart city, Yokohama demonstrates how research, innovation, and human ingenuity can transform societies and build resilient, future-ready communities,” he pointed out.

Yokohama City Council President Shibuya Takeshi and Mayor Takeharu Yamanaka accompanied the President during his address.

Later, Ruto addressed a Kenya Investment Forum in Yokohama. He said Kenya has a long-standing economic partnership with Japan, anchored by strong trade and investment, and development cooperation.

“Japan is today Kenya’s third-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment, contributing over $205 million (KSh26 bilion) in 2024 alone,” he said.

This investment, Ruto said, is visible in transformative projects such as the Mombasa Port, the Olkaria Geothermal Plant, and automotive assembly plants.

“Today, there are 123 Japanese investors operating in Kenya across diverse sectors from manufacturing and infrastructure to renewable energy and technology,” he said.

Pointing out that Japan is Kenya’s leading source of vehicles, while our exports, ranging from titanium, copper and tea to flowers, demonstrate the wide opportunities available in our markets.

“Let us work together and translate our aligned priorities into fruitful ventures that transform our economies, create jobs, and lead the way in sustainable development,” he said.

He invited Japanese investors the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference to be held in Nairobi in March 2026.